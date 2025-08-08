Alligator spotted in Bucks County lake captured safely, heading to new home

The Brief A 4-foot alligator was spotted in Bucks County by a local fisherman. Kyle Asplundh - a Florida resident who grew up in Bucks County - caught the alligator late Thursday night. The alligator is being taken by Asplundh back to Florida to stay at the Jupiter Alligator and Wildlife Sanctuary.



An alligator that was seen in a Bristol Township lake on Thursday has been safely captured.

Soon, the gator is expected to head south to a new home in Florida.

The backstory:

A local man was fishing in Magnolia Lake when he spotted the 4-foot alligator.

The spotter, Ricky, said he originally thought it was a small fish. After realizing it was an alligator, he tried to catch it, but broke his fishing line in the process.

The sighting caused a stir in the community with some telling FOX 29's Steve Keeley they were determined to catch the "swamp puppy".

Bristol Township Police notified the Wildlife and Game Commissioner about the alligator's presence and warned residents to stay away from the area.

What we know:

Kyle Asplundh, a Florida resident and Bucks County native, called Bucks County Park Rangers and informed them that he had captured a male alligator in Magnolia Lake. After speaking to the rangers, Asplundh said he would like to take the alligator to live at his alligator sanctuary - Jupiter Alligator and Wildlife Sanctuary, in Florida.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Via buckscounty.org)

The Bucks County Park Rangers kept the alligator overnight without incident and released it to Asplundh the following morning.

What they're saying:

Prior to the capture of the alligator, police advised people to use caution and avoid the lake.

"We are happy to report that the alligator seen yesterday in Magnolia Lake has been safely captured by a person who has experience with these animals," said Park Ranger Chief Patrick Durkin. "Bucks County Parks and Recreation and the Park Rangers thank Mr. Asplundh for his help in bringing this unusual incident to a close, as well as Bristol Township Police for their assistance."

It is still unclear how the alligator made its way to Magnolia Lake as alligators are not native to the area.