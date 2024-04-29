Bullet rips through vehicle driving on I-83 in Pennsylvania: state police

article

Authorities in Pennsylvania say no one was seriously hurt when a bullet tore through a car driving on Interstate 83 over the weekend.

Pennsylvania State Police from the York County Station were called to the southbound lanes of I-83 around 5 p.m. Sunday for reports of a damaged vehicle.

Investigators said a bullet entered the rear window of a Dodge SUV, continued through the interior of the car and struck the rear view mirror and windshield.

State Police said no one inside the car was "seriously injured."

Investigators did not publicly speculate about where they believe the bullet originated.