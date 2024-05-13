Expand / Collapse search

Amid uptick of home break-ins, Haddonfield residents express frustration with lack of safety

By
Published  May 13, 2024 11:36pm EDT
Camden County
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Residents pack meeting in Haddonfield over safety concerns

Residents in Haddonfield are frustrated with what they feel are officials not listening to their safety concerns after uptick of home break-ins and home invasions.

HADDONFIELD, N.J. - Residents of a South Jersey community are sounding off about feeling unsafe in their own homes and they packed a meeting after a series of home invasions and break-ins.

Dozens of Haddonfield residents attended a Monday night commissioner’s meeting to address their ongoing safety concerns with Ring videos circulating showing brazen home invasions in recent months. In some cases, while residents are asleep inside.

Many in attendance let officials know they no longer feel safe in the community.

"I feel as though our voices may have been heard, but not listened to," resident Dennis Tully stated.

Related

Video: Rash of burglaries, home invasions prompt packed town meeting of Haddonfield residents
article

Video: Rash of burglaries, home invasions prompt packed town meeting of Haddonfield residents

People in a South Jersey suburb say they’re worried about a recent rash of crimes in their normally quiet neighborhood, listing incidents from burglaries to home invasions and even arson.

Members of a newly formed community group, called Haddonfield Safe, spoke up, demanding immediate action and greater transparency.

Haddonfield currently has 21 police officers. In 2003, it was staffed with 26, jobs lost following retirements.

Mayor Colleen Bianco Bezich said, "My goal, as Chief will tell you, is 30 by 30. 30 officers by 2030."

The mayor says the department is working proactively to increase patrols and enhance its crime-fighting technology. "I recognize it’s important not only to have more investment in the technology and the capacity and the space but also in the training and the law enforcement and officers that we need. We are still one of the safest, if not the safest, communities in South Jersey and that’s why so many people love to live here."