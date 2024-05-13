Amid uptick of home break-ins, Haddonfield residents express frustration with lack of safety

Residents of a South Jersey community are sounding off about feeling unsafe in their own homes and they packed a meeting after a series of home invasions and break-ins.

Dozens of Haddonfield residents attended a Monday night commissioner’s meeting to address their ongoing safety concerns with Ring videos circulating showing brazen home invasions in recent months. In some cases, while residents are asleep inside.

Many in attendance let officials know they no longer feel safe in the community.

"I feel as though our voices may have been heard, but not listened to," resident Dennis Tully stated.

Members of a newly formed community group, called Haddonfield Safe, spoke up, demanding immediate action and greater transparency.

Haddonfield currently has 21 police officers. In 2003, it was staffed with 26, jobs lost following retirements.

Mayor Colleen Bianco Bezich said, "My goal, as Chief will tell you, is 30 by 30. 30 officers by 2030."

The mayor says the department is working proactively to increase patrols and enhance its crime-fighting technology. "I recognize it’s important not only to have more investment in the technology and the capacity and the space but also in the training and the law enforcement and officers that we need. We are still one of the safest, if not the safest, communities in South Jersey and that’s why so many people love to live here."