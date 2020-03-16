Burlington County health officials warn of possible exposure to coronavirus at church service, orchestra concert

Burlington County Health Department officials are alerting people who attended a church service and a high school orchestra concert that they may have come in contact with two people who tested positive for coronavirus.

Officials want people who attended the 11:30 a.m. mass at Sacred Heart Church, Mount Holly, on March 8, and the Moorestown High School orchestra concert from 7- 8 p.m. also on March 12, to be alert for symptoms after the two people who tested positive attended the public events.

New Jersey officials on Monday announced 80 new presumptive positive coronavirus cases, bringing the statewide total to 178. The second COVID-19-related death was reported on Saturday.

