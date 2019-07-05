Burrito lovers, brace yourselves: Taco Bell is facing a ‘tortilla shortage’

Burrito lovers, brace yourselves: Taco Bell is currently being affected by a tortilla shortage.

In response to reports about limited menu items at some of its restaurants, the company issued a statement confirming that “some Taco Bell restaurants are experiencing supplier shortages.”

Taco Bell encouraged its customers to try other menu items, such as the Power Menu Bowl or Cheesy Gordita Crunch, as the company looks into the tortilla shortage.

“We are working diligently to replenish the supply of our tortillas (used for products like quesadillas and burritos) in those restaurants,” said Taco Bell in a statement. “We apologize for any inconvenience this might cause and appreciate our customers’ patience.”

Fans have taken to social media to express their discontent, as well as their panic.

One way to check if your nearest Taco Bell has been affected by the tortilla shortage is to look at the menu on the Taco Bell website for availability.