Borough of Collingswood launches free delivery service supporting small businesses

Shopping small and getting deliveries just got easier in Collingswood. The borough is launching a free delivery service called "Collingswood Prime" hoping that you shop online from local stores, instead of Amazon and other big-box retailers.

"Collingswood Prime" starts next week, thanks to the Collingswood Business Improvement District and Bloc Delivery, providing the electric cargo bikes.

"We want to make it as fast, as convenient, and as easy as possible to purchase online and get everything that you need within a five mile radius," said Allison Cohen, one of the co-founders of Bloc Delivery, along with Jennifer Grega.

Deliveries will be dropped off Tuesdays and Thursdays to shoppers in Audubon, Collingswood, Haddonfield, Haddon Township, and Oaklyn.

"I love it. You can shop the whole town without leaving your chair," said M. Henry Van Nostrand, Store Manager of Extraordinary Ed, which is one of the 20 shops on board. "It's one heavy load off their shoulders, because getting things to people or shipping everything and having to charge for shipping. Shipping has gone ridiculous."

With no cost to families and no cost to businesses, the Borough of Collingswood says they will be footing the bill using funds from community events that had to be canceled in the covid pandemic.

Advertisement

"Generating business and keeping people safe and getting people to shop local are really our concerns right now," Rob Lewandowski, Collingswood Commissioner.

Grega says Bloc Delivery is also looking to hire delivery riders: "We are looking for people who need a job right now, please reach out to us."

Rebecca Callaway, director of business development, emphasizes that neighbors will be able to shop from several local stores, all of one site.

By keeping money and creating jobs in the community, small businesses say it’s a win-win.

"It’s a beautiful thing and I really think it's going to help a lot of the stores," said Van Nostrand.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest