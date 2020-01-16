Business corridor cleaning program to create 300 jobs in Philadelphia

City council approved a $10 million investment in a citywide business corridor cleaning program, which will create 300 jobs for residents.

“Strengthening our commercial corridors, which are the lifeblood of communities throughout my district and across the city, is essential to stabilizing our neighborhoods,” Councilwoman Cherelle Parker said. “PHL Taking Care of Business will help ensure that every business corridor in the city, regardless of size or neighborhood, will be clean and attractive, allowing the businesses to focus more time on growing their enterprise. It will also help to change that awful characterization of our city as ‘Filthadelphia.’”

“I was cleaning up in the streets anyway and I felt like if more people can see me cleaning up maybe they’ll come in and join and it’ll be a bigger project that it’s going to be," Chrissy Wooten told FOX 29.

Wooten did this for free before, but now she's getting a paycheck at nearly $13 hour that will soon rise to $15.

“It's made me be a better woman, a better mother, a better person period," she said.

The program is called "PHL Taking Care of Business." The program has already made its mark here on Broad and Olney, where a pilot currently operates on 10 business corridors. The goal is to empower and pay people living in their district to keep their business fronts clean.

“We’re talking 300 jobs where people will make $15 hour. If you don’t have a resume we will give you resume writing training," Wooten said.

