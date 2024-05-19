Cabrini University celebrates final graduating class, 67 year history

Cabrini University closed nearly seven decades of history Sunday with 2024 marking its final graduating class.

The university is closing and selling its property to Villanova University.

Sunday’s final commencement served as a day of celebration, but it was also a day of melancholy at the small Catholic college in the Philadelphia suburbs.

A solemn ceremonial entrance of a kilted bagpipe ensemble opened the legacy ceremony marking the end of Cabrini’s 67 years in higher education.

"We’ve celebrated 17,000 graduates and all of the faculty and staff with significance because we served the community because this was part of our identity," Sister Dianne Olmstead explained.

Cabrini was founded in the late 1950’s with a mission to educate its students with a heart and adherence to Catholic principles. It expanded its Radnor Township campus over the next several decade.

Recent years of declining enrollment - which has plagued small colleges across the country - hit hard at Cabrini as well.

"We are pretty upset that this is happening so many memories have been made here. This is extremely poignant to say," Class of 2010 alum Jillian Davis Corian said.

"It’s very sad Cabrini was like a home for us really it brought us all together. There are 7-8 girls, and we are all very good friends and it followed through the years," Sarah Gaglione, a 2009 graduate, added.

At its final commencement today, Cabrini conferred more than 600 graduate and undergraduate degrees.

"I’ve had the best college experience here. I’ve been very involved on campus. It’s been a great experience," Ryan Hovhannissian said.

Veteran faculty members acknowledged their sadness over the college closing but treasure their memories at Cabrini.

"As faculty, we will continue to do that whatever opportunities come our way now," Professor Beverly Bryde EdD.

With Sunday’s events in the books, current Cabrini students are heading off to other colleges and Villanova University will incorporate the Cabrini campus as an extension of its campus.