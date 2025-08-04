Dump truck, excavator catch fire after apparent gas leak in Evesham Township neighborhood

article

The Brief Flames erupted from a roadway in a residential neighborhood Monday morning as construction crews dug out a portion of a street. A dump truck parked next to the work site appeared to have been seriously damaged by the flames. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.



Emergency crews battled a fire that stemmed from an apparent gas leak in a residential neighborhood Monday morning in Evesham Township.

What we know:

The fire broke out on Irongate Road in the area of Willow Ridge around 9:30 a.m.

SKYFOX was over the scene where a construction crews appeared to have been digging up a portion of the sidewalk in the residential neighborhood.

Flames could be seen coming from the ground where an excavator had been digging.

A dump truck parked next to the site also appeared to have caught fire and sustained damage to the passenger side.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released any information regarding the fire, including a potential cause.

It is unknown if any injuries have been reported at this time.