Dump truck, excavator catch fire after apparent gas leak in Evesham Township neighborhood
EVESHAM, N.J. - Emergency crews battled a fire that stemmed from an apparent gas leak in a residential neighborhood Monday morning in Evesham Township.
What we know:
The fire broke out on Irongate Road in the area of Willow Ridge around 9:30 a.m.
SKYFOX was over the scene where a construction crews appeared to have been digging up a portion of the sidewalk in the residential neighborhood.
Flames could be seen coming from the ground where an excavator had been digging.
A dump truck parked next to the site also appeared to have caught fire and sustained damage to the passenger side.
What we don't know:
Officials have not yet released any information regarding the fire, including a potential cause.
It is unknown if any injuries have been reported at this time.