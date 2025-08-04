Expand / Collapse search

Dump truck, excavator catch fire after apparent gas leak in Evesham Township neighborhood

By
Updated  August 4, 2025 11:12am EDT
Burlington County
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

The Brief

    • Flames erupted from a roadway in a residential neighborhood Monday morning as construction crews dug out a portion of a street.
    • A dump truck parked next to the work site appeared to have been seriously damaged by the flames.
    • The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

EVESHAM, N.J. - Emergency crews battled a fire that stemmed from an apparent gas leak in a residential neighborhood Monday morning in Evesham Township. 

What we know:

The fire broke out on Irongate Road in the area of Willow Ridge around 9:30 a.m. 

SKYFOX was over the scene where a construction crews appeared to have been digging up a portion of the sidewalk in the residential neighborhood. 

Flames could be seen coming from the ground where an excavator had been digging. 

A dump truck parked next to the site also appeared to have caught fire and sustained damage to the passenger side. 

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released any information regarding the fire, including a potential cause. 

It is unknown if any injuries have been reported at this time. 

Burlington County