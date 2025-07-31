Child care teacher charged with assaulting 2 infants at Oaks Early Learning Center

The Brief Catalina Baldwin, 37, of Phoenixville, has been arrested for Aggravated Assault and related charges in the assaults on two infants she cared for at Oaks Early Learning Center. Baldwin is being held on $500,000 bail.



Horrific allegations have emerged against a child-care teacher in Montgomery County, as the District Attorney accuses her of assaulting two babies in her care.

What we know:

Catalina Baldwin, 37, of Phoenixville, faces two counts of aggravated assault.

Baldwin worked at Oaks Early Learning Center, where a seven-month-old girl suffered an apparent seizure in early July.

The infant was found to have bleeding on the brain and required surgery to remove part of her skull for treatment.

Investigators also received a report from May concerning a five-month-old baby girl who had unexplained bleeding from the mouth.

Dig deeper:

On July 9, at 10:20 a.m., Upper Providence police and EMS responded to a report of an unresponsive 7-month-old girl at Oaks Early Learning Center.'

Upon arrival, police say two Upper Providence Township Firefighters, who had been onsite at the daycare for an event, were providing emergency aid to the infant who appeared to be having seizures.

The baby was transported to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia in King of Prussia where officials say she was diagnosed with a subdural hematoma with mass effect, midline shift and an uncal herniation.

They say she was also found to have numerous retinal hemorrhages in both eyes and injuries to the ligaments in her cervical spine, both of which are consistent with non-accidental trauma.

The infant was then flown by helicopter to CHOP in Philadelphia, where she underwent emergency surgery.

Officials say a part of her skull had to be removed to assist with treatment. The baby remains hospitalized, police say.

Then, Upper Providence Police and Montgomery County Detectives began a joint investigation into the aggravated assault of the infant.

Detectives learned that it was the infants third day at Oaks Early Learning Center. On the day of the incident, police say the infant was dropped off at 7:30 a.m. by both parents, who said that their baby had been healthy, alert and interactive.

Officals say the hurt child, was one of three babies in the infant room under the sole care of Baldwin.

At 10:12 a.m., officials say Baldwin texted the school Director, Christina Dolga, asking her to respond to the infant room.

Dolga then arrived to find the baby ‘listless’ and unable to hold up her head, officials say. The school director ran outside to get help from the firefighters and called the police.

Upon downloading Baldwin’s cellphone, detectives found that she had texted another teacher at 10:04 a.m.: "[the infant's name] is a nightmare," approximately eight minutes before she texted Dolga for help.

On the cellphone, investigators say they also found that Baldwin had googled "Shaken Syndrome" on July 11, 2025.

Simultaneously, Upper Providence police say they were investigating a report of a 5-month-old baby girl, who was injured while in the infant room at Oaks Early Learning Center.

Officials say the baby’s mother received a message from Baldwin on May 29, saying that the infant had experienced unexplained bleeding in her mouth. Balwin said the baby had caused the injury herself by putting a broken wicker basket in her mouth.

The mother took her child to CHOP for evaluation and the baby girl was placed on a feeding tube due to a laceration in her mouth.

The CHOP Child Protection Team said that the 5-month-old's injury was "highly concerning for non-accidental trauma/child physical abuse."

Baldwin was arrested on July 31, 2025, on two counts of Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault, Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Recklessly Endangering Another Person.

She has been taken into custody and is being held on $500,000 bail.

What's next:

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 12 at 10 a.m.

Authorities continue to investigate the incidents.