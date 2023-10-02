Wrong-way driver ditches car, plays real-life 'Frogger' across 91 Freeway, races towards Denny's on foot

A police chase suspect is in custody, but not before the driver backed into one of the cop cars, drove between two trees, drove the wrong way on the 91 Freeway and then dangerously sprinted across the road.

SkyFOX was over the Corona area as the suspect was first cornered in a parking lot. Despite being cornered by at least three cop cars, the suspect somehow got away after backing into one of them, and then drove between two large trees, plowed through a chain link fence and then ended up on the wrong side of the freeway while dragging the ladder on the road.

The suspect then ditched the car on the road, played a real-life version of "Frogger" across the freeway without getting hit by any of the cars traveling at full speed and then ran towards a nearby Denny's restaurant while losing their wig in the process.

A little before 10 p.m., the suspect was handcuffed and taken into police custody. The suspect was placed on a stretcher, but police didn't say how they got hurt.

Other than evading police and assault with a deadly weapon, it is unknown if the suspect was wanted for other crimes. Over the course of the hour-long police chase, the suspect drove through parts of Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties before ending up at the Denny's restaurant in Corona.