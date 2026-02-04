Deadly overnight rowhome fire in Philadelphia ruled arson: Fire Marshal

The Brief A rowhome fire overnight in Philadelphia has been ruled an arson, according to the Fire Marshal. The deadly blaze erupted on the second floor of a home on Regent Street just before 2 a.m. Firefighters pulled a person from the fire, but the victim did not survive.



Investigators say an overnight fire in Philadelphia where one man died is now being investigated as arson.

What we know:

Firefighters were called to a property on the 5400 block of Regent Street just before 2 a.m. for reports of a two-story rowhome fire.

Crews arrived to find flames on the second floor of the property and found a person in a back bedroom of the home, according to officials.

Medics immediately provided life-saving treatment, but officials say the unidentified person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fire was placed under control within 20 minutes.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not identified any possible suspects in the fire, or how it was started.

What's next:

The Philadelphia Fire Marshal later ruled the fire an arson and turned over the investigation to police.