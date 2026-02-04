Deadly overnight rowhome fire in Philadelphia ruled arson: Fire Marshal
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators say an overnight fire in Philadelphia where one man died is now being investigated as arson.
What we know:
Firefighters were called to a property on the 5400 block of Regent Street just before 2 a.m. for reports of a two-story rowhome fire.
Crews arrived to find flames on the second floor of the property and found a person in a back bedroom of the home, according to officials.
Medics immediately provided life-saving treatment, but officials say the unidentified person was pronounced dead at the scene.
The fire was placed under control within 20 minutes.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not identified any possible suspects in the fire, or how it was started.
What's next:
The Philadelphia Fire Marshal later ruled the fire an arson and turned over the investigation to police.