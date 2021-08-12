Camden County gas station sells $1M winning Powerball ticket

Expand / Collapse search
CLEMENTON, N.J. - Lottery officials in New Jersey say a Powerball ticket sold at a Camden County gas station hit for $1M during Wednesday night's drawing.

The lucky winner purchased the ticket at Speed Mart on Park Boulevard in Clementon, according to a press release from the New Jersey Lottery. 

The winning numbers pulled in Wednesday night's drawing were 12, 18, 20, 29 and 30 with a red Powerball of 16 and a multiplier of 3.

The million-dollar-winning ticket matched all five white balls to win the second-tier prize. Officials say two tickets third-place tickets were sold in northern New Jersey, including one that was purchased with a multiplier to bump the prize from $50k to $150k.

The lottery says nearly 3,500 other players won prizes ranging from $4 to $300. No one took home the Powerball jackpot, however, which now sits at $258M.

