Camden judge allows EMR Recycling to reopen if fire safety upgrades met

The Brief A judge ruled Wednesday, July 8, that EMR Recycling in Camden may reopen if it meets specific safety conditions. The decision follows Camden City Council’s vote against reopening the facility after more than a dozen fires. EMR must prove a new fire suppression system is fully operational before resuming operations.



A judge ruled Wednesday, July 8, that EMR Recycling in Camden can reopen, but only if it meets certain safety requirements, according to court proceedings. The ruling comes after Camden City Council voted against reopening the facility, which has been closed for more than a month following a series of fires.

Judge sets strict safety requirements for reopening

What we know:

EMR Recycling has been shut down for more than a month after more than a dozen fires at the facility.

The city argued that the company put Camden residents' safety in jeopardy.

The judge ruled that EMR may reopen only if it complies with specific conditions, including proving that a new fire suppression system is fully operational and working.

The city council voted against reopening the facility a day before the judge’s decision.

EMR responds to judge’s decision

What they're saying:

In a statement Wednesday, EMR said:

"For over 100 years, Camden Iron & Metal, now part of EMR, has operated in Camden, recycling materials necessary to build a more sustainable future. EMR is committed to the city and the people of Camden who are our employees, friends, and neighbors.

We are just as committed to improving the safety of the recycled material stream that has been upended by a flood of lithium-ion batteries that create demonstrated fire risks. EMR will continue to address risks to limit the entry of prohibited scrap with embedded lithium-ion batteries into our facilities. And, through our ongoing series of operational and technology enhancements, EMR will continue to adapt and improve inbound material management, reducing fire risks that affect our facilities, and responding safely and swiftly if incidents arise."

EMR said it will continue to implement operational and technology enhancements to reduce fire risks and respond quickly if problems occur.

The backstory:

The facility has faced scrutiny after more than a dozen fires led to its shutdown for over a month. City officials argued that EMR’s operations put residents at risk, prompting the city council’s vote against reopening.

EMR has operated in Camden for more than 100 years, now as part of EMR USA Metal Recycling.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear when or if EMR will meet the judge’s conditions and reopen.

Details about the timeline for implementing the new fire suppression system have not been provided.