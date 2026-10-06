Man, 26, found shot to death inside car overnight in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A 26-year-old man was found shot to death inside a car overnight Tuesday in Philadelphia, according to police.
What we know:
Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 300 block of West Louden Street around 10 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
Investigators say police found a 26-year-old man shot multiple times inside a gray Honda. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
What we don't know:
No arrests have been reported and police have not speculated about a motive for the deadly shooting.
The Source: Information provided by the Philadelphia Police Department.