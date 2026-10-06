Man, 26, found shot to death inside car overnight in Philadelphia

The Brief A 26-year-old man was found shot multiple times inside a car overnight in Philadelphia. The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital where he died shortly after he arrived. No arrests have been reported.



A 26-year-old man was found shot to death inside a car overnight Tuesday in Philadelphia, according to police.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 300 block of West Louden Street around 10 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Investigators say police found a 26-year-old man shot multiple times inside a gray Honda. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

What we don't know:

No arrests have been reported and police have not speculated about a motive for the deadly shooting.