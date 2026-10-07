Police searching for suspects in rash of gunpoint robberies throughout Philadelphia

The Brief Investigators are searching for at least two masked suspects believed to have carried out seven gunpoint robberies in several parts of the city. Police say the robberies were reported in Northern Liberties, Center City, Spring Garden, North and West Philadelphia, Fairmount, and near Temple University's campus. Police will comment on the rash of robberies during a 12:45 p.m. press conference.



Chilling surveillance video shared by police on Wednesday shows a rash of recent gunpoint robberies in Philadelphia carried out by at least two masked suspects armed with handguns equipped with laser attachments.

What we know:

Investigators believe the suspects pulled off five robberies on Sunday night between 4–6 p.m. in Northern Liberties, Center City, Spring Garden, North Philadelphia, and West Philadelphia.

Both suspects, police say, were armed with handguns, including one weapon that was equipped with a flashlight/laser attachment. In each of the robberies, police say the suspects stole phones, wallets, bags, and other items.

No injuries were reported, according to police. The suspects were allegedly driving a stolen black Honda Accord that was later recovered by police on Sergeant Street in North Philadelphia.

Two days later, police believe the same masked suspects were involved in a second wave of robberies in Fairmount and near Temple University's campus. In at least two of the robberies, police say the suspect demanded the victim's belongings at gunpoint with firearms equipped with lasers.

This time, police believe the suspects were driving a stolen red 2018-2021 Honda Accord with heavy tint, a sunroof, and chrome door handles.

What they're saying:

Captain Jason Smith called the robberies "crimes of opportunity" during a Wednesday afternoon press conference, adding that the suspects appear to have targeted people who are walking alone at night carrying a bag.

"Let's get these maniacs into custody before someone gets seriously injured," Smith said.

What you can do:

Police believe the suspects are Black males between 16–20 years old, each wearing dark-colored clothes and ski masks. Police said that some of the suspects wore red gloves with black palms.

Anyone with information should contact the Philadelphia Police Department.