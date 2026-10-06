6 juvenile pedestrians hospitalized after car crash in Lindenwold: officials

The Brief Six juveniles, ages 14 to 16, were struck by a vehicle and taken to hospitals after a crash on Gibbsboro Road, according to Lindenwold police. No fatalities have been reported and the cause of the crash is under investigation. The Lindenwold School District will offer counseling to students who need support, according to Superintendent Dr. Kristin P. O'Neil.



Six teenagers were hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday on the 400 block of East Gibbsboro Road, according to a press release from Lindenwold police.

Emergency crews free trapped pedestrian and investigate crash scene

What we know:

According to police, the crash happened at 2:11 p.m. on the 400 block of Gibbsboro Road.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a car on the sidewalk and one juvenile trapped beneath it.

Fire and rescue workers lifted the vehicle to free the trapped pedestrian, who was flown by medical helicopter to Cooper University Hospital for treatment.

Police found five other juvenile pedestrians who had also been hit by the vehicle while walking on the sidewalk.

A total of six pedestrians were taken to hospitals for medical evaluation and care. Police say the victims are between 14 and 16 years old. Their exact conditions are still being assessed. Police say there have been no fatalities.

Two people inside the involved vehicle were detained at the accident site as part of the investigation, according to authorities. Investigators are working to determine what led to the crash.

What they're saying:

"We are unable to provide comments regarding any of our students and their current medical conditions. However, the school district will make counseling available to any and all students who are in need of support. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of our Lindenwold School District families," said Dr. Kristin P. O'Neil, Superintendent of the Lindenwold Board of Education.

What's next:

Authorities say the crash investigation is active as they work to figure out exactly how the collision unfolded. The Lindenwold School District is providing counseling support to students who need it.

What we don't know:

Officials say the cause of the crash is still under investigation, and information about the current conditions of those hospitalized has not been released.