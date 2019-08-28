Camden mother charged in toddler's death after remains found in alleyway

article

A Camden mother has been indicted for murder in connection with the death of her toddler son, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Tynaizha Brown, 24, of the 2500 block of South 8th Street, was arrested following the indictment handed down by Camden County Grand Jury.

The investigation began on Oct. 11, 2018, when a passerby found the decomposing remains of a toddler in an overgrown alley on the 800 block of Mount Ephraim Avenue in Camden. Investigators told FOX 29 at the time they believed his body had been there for at least two weeks.

Police say on Dec. 6, 2018, 25-year-old Anthony Burnett came to the Bellmawr Police Department regarding a custody issue of his 22-month-old son with the child's mother, 23-year-old Tynaizha Brown.

RELATED: Human remains of toddler found in Camden alleyway

The toddler's remains were discovered in an overgrown Camden alley in October 2018.

Investigators say a known DNA sample of the missing boy was compared to the remains, and his identity was confirmed to be Jah'vi Brown, the son of Burnett and Brown.

Further investigation revealed that Jah'vi was last seen on Aug. 20, 2018, in Bellmawr. Neither parent reported the child missing before Dec. 6.

On Jan. 9, 2019, a medical examiner determined the toddler's cause of death to be homicidal violence.

Additional counts in the indictment list Brown's other children, a 4-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son, as victims. Brown was indicted for second-degree aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child regarding both children.

Brown was taken into custody around 10 a.m. Wednesday. She will be held in the Camden County Correctional Facility pending a pretrial detention hearing.