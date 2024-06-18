Expand / Collapse search
Camden schools dismissing students early this week as heat wave hits

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  June 18, 2024 10:42am EDT
CAMDEN, N.J. - In an effort to keep students and staff safe, the Camden City School District announced on Tuesday that schools will be dismissed early for the rest of the week.

"Due to the expected extremely high temperatures this week, we have decided to adjust our school schedule," the district announced to staff and families.

All schools will operate on a half-day schedule beginning Tuesday, and continuing through Friday.

The district says all previously scheduled trips will still happen as planned, and central office staff will remain on a regular schedule.

The early dismissals come as a dangerous heat wave threatens the region with dangerous heat alerts being issued for most of the week.