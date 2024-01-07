Cameron Diaz breaks silence after being named in Jeffrey Epstein documents

Cameron Diaz is speaking out for the first time after being named in the unsealed Jeffrey Epstein documents.

In a statement to Page Six, Diaz's publicist said the actress never met Epstein.

"Cameron never met Jeffrey Epstein, nor was she ever in the same place as him or had any association with him whatsoever, regardless of the fact he may or may not have mentioned her name or implied that he knew her," the statement read.

Diaz was one of more than 100 people named in the unsealed court documents released on January 3. The list also included other high-profile political figures and celebrities, including U.S. presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, Leonardo DiCaprio, Naomi Campbell, David Copperfield, and Michael Jackson.

Johanna Sjoberg, one of Epstein’s alleged victims, claimed in a deposition that Epstein bragged about knowing Hollywood A-listers like Diaz, DiCaprio, and more big names.

But when asked if this was "name dropping," Sjoberg clarified that it was. Sjoberg denied ever meeting Diaz.

Cameron Diaz joins MPTF to celebrate Health and Fitness at The Wasserman Campus on June 10, 2016 in Woodland Hills, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage via Getty Images)

It is worth noting that most of the people mentioned in the so-called "Jeffrey Epstein list" are not explicitly accused of committing crimes.

On Thursday evening, a second round of previously-sealed documents – dubbed by many as the "Jeffrey Epstein list" – were released to the public. The new documents are connected to Virginia Giuffre's 2015 lawsuit against Epstein's former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell.

The documents being unsealed are part of a 2015 lawsuit filed against Maxwell by one of Epstein’s victims, Virginia Giuffre . She is one of the dozens of women who sued Epstein saying he had abused them at his homes in Florida, New York, the U.S. Virgin Islands and New Mexico.

Giuffre’s lawsuit against Maxwell was settled in 2017, but the Miami Herald went to court to access court papers initially filed under seal, including transcripts of interviews the lawyers did with potential witnesses.

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell attend de Grisogono Sponsors The 2005 Wall Street Concert Series on March 15, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

About 2,000 pages were unsealed by a court in 2019. Additional documents were released in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

Nearly 200 have been released as of Friday. The judge hasn’t set a target for when all the documents should be made public, but more are expected to come.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.