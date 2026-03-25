Lower Merion parents raise concerns over Chromebook use in schools

The Brief Parents in Lower Merion are raising concerns about heavy Chromebook use in schools. Some worry that technology is replacing hands-on learning and exposing kids to distractions. The conversation is growing across Montgomery County and beyond, with parents and teachers voicing similar concerns.



Parents in Lower Merion are speaking out about the growing role of technology in their children’s classrooms, with many saying Chromebooks are making learning too easy and taking away from traditional skills.

Parents share concerns about digital learning in Lower Merion

What we know:

Parents like Andy Bees say their children now do most of their schoolwork on Chromebooks instead of using pencil and paper.

Bees, whose son is a freshman at Lower Merion High School, said, "I don’t have anything to hang on the fridge when he gets an A plus…" and explained that while science classes still involve some writing, "the math is primarily on there, your English courses are all digital and then the electives tend to be that way as well…"

Bees acknowledged that technology can be distracting, but said it has not been a problem for his family.

"There are times you know in study hall they will do non-class work on it. It definitely does give them that access. In my son’s experience, It hasn’t prevented him from getting his work done…" said Bees.

The backstory:

During a recent school board meeting, parents in the Lower Merion School District voiced their concerns to district leaders about the overuse of Chromebooks in classrooms.

Alex Becker, co-lead of PA Unplugged, a statewide coalition of parents and caregivers, said, "They’re concerned about screens replacing hands on learning and paper and pencil, handwriting, they are concerned about their kids being exposed to inappropriate content despite school filters, kids are very savvy…"

Becker said several members of her coalition are parents in Lower Merion and attended the meeting. "It sounds like it was a really successful meeting, lots of parents were able to speak and it sounds like this is just the beginning of that conversation…" said Becker.

Parents and teachers push for balance in tech use

Local perspective:

The conversation about technology in schools is not limited to Lower Merion.

Becker said, "We actually had parents speaking at school board meetings, colonial school District, for example, I know in Phoenixville over 30 letters were sent to the school board in the past couple weeks about this so that really just does underscore how much of a regional and also statewide and national issue this is…"

Becker added that many teachers share these concerns.

While the coalition is not against technology in schools, they believe the pandemic accelerated the shift to digital learning too quickly.

"We want our children to use computers. We want them to learn how to use these tools we’re entering and we are in a digital age that will only become more digital, but we don’t need all of school to be on the computer…" said Becker.

Parents and teachers are calling for a more balanced approach, hoping to keep some traditional learning methods alongside new technology.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how the Lower Merion School District or other districts will respond to these concerns, or if any changes to technology policies are planned.