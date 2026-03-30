Mainland Regional baseball coach resigns after team trip incident; assistant removed

The Brief Mainland Regional High School’s head baseball coach resigned after an incident during a team trip. A volunteer assistant coach was also removed, and the district is conducting a review. School leaders say no student-athletes were involved in any wrongdoing.



Mainland Regional High School’s baseball program is facing changes after head coach Joe Smith resigned and a volunteer assistant coach was removed following an incident during a preseason trip.

Sudden changes after preseason trip

What we know:

Smith resigned over the weekend, and a volunteer assistant coach was removed from the program.

A source close to the situation tells FOX29 the incident occurred during the team’s preseason trip to Myrtle Beach, when Smith and the other coach left the team to visit an off-site location that some may consider inappropriate.

School and district officials have not released specific details about what happened.

The district says no student-athletes were involved in any wrongdoing.

In a statement, Superintendent Mark Marrone said, "Our athletes deserve to be in an environment where they are safe, respected, and supported to achieve both on and off the field. When concerns are brought to our attention, we take them seriously and respond."

The district has launched a comprehensive review into the matter.

Smith, who is one of the winningest high school baseball coaches in South Jersey, resigned citing personal reasons and could not be reached for comment.

Team and parents address the situation

What they're saying:

In the wake of the incident, school administrators, parents, and coaches met with players ahead of Monday’s game to address concerns and stabilize the program.

"It’s unfortunate. There’s a level of disappointment for everyone," said interim head coach Billy Kern. "Everybody is shocked, a little surprised… but as I told the kids, we’re not going to point fingers. We’re going to move forward," Kern added. Players say the focus is on staying together.

"We feel a little shaken up, but it’s not going to change our team or our bond," said senior Jake Blum. "We’re a hard, gritty team."

The team responded with a win over Hammonton High School, showing resilience as the program navigates uncertainty.

Kern said, "It’s about overcoming difficult situations… and that’s what we’re in right now. All we can do is move forward and make the best of an unfortunate situation."

What’s next for the program

What's next:

The district says its review is ongoing and additional staff changes are possible.

An immediate search is underway for a permanent head coach. Kern will continue to lead the team as interim coach as the Mustangs try to keep their season on track.

What we don't know:

School and district officials have not released specific details about what happened during the trip or what additional staff changes could be made.