Tuesday marks 100 days since disappearance of Southwest Philly minister Rahman Ali

The Brief Tuesday, March 31, 2026, will mark 100 days since Rahman Ali, also known as Dustin, disappeared in Southwest Philadelphia. Family and community members canvassed the neighborhood, focusing on homes with surveillance cameras. Police have not released new information, and a $10,000 reward is being offered by Ali’s family.



Tuesday will mark 100 days since Rahman Ali, who also goes by Dustin, was last seen in Southwest Philadelphia. His disappearance remains unsolved, and those closest to him continue to search for answers.

Community canvasses neighborhood in search for Rahman Ali

What we know:

Ali, a 48-year-old father, minister at Muhammad’s Temple #12, and business owner, was last seen in December in Southwest Philadelphia, according to his family and community members.

On Monday evening, his sister, niece, and others who know him best walked several blocks, knocking on doors and handing out flyers.

"This is very out of character for him. He would not leave his daughter, he would not leave his family, he would not leave his temple. He wouldn’t," said Yasmeen Ali.

The group focused on homes with surveillance cameras, asking residents to review their footage for any clues.

They started on the 1500 block of South 55th Street and continued through the 1600 and 1700 blocks, dividing up the area to maximize coverage.

Family and community reaction to ongoing search

Ali’s disappearance has left a significant impact on his family and the local community.

His niece, Sade, said, "We’re just looking for answers, and it doesn’t seem like we’re getting any."

The family has canvassed the neighborhood before, even bringing in Ali’s dog, Lenny, to help with the search.

Yasmeen Ali said, "We would look for us until the end of the earth. We would never stop looking for us, so I’m never going to stop looking for him."

Ali’s daughter, Kiswya, who is out of state, expressed her concerns about the situation.

"He just has a lot of community ties, and I don’t see him voluntarily leaving. So at this point I am thinking it’s foul play," said Kiswya Ali.

The group distributed flyers describing Ali as 5’8", around 170 pounds, with Islamic tattoos covering his body. They encouraged residents to check their surveillance cameras for any possible sightings.

Police investigation and reward details

Police have not yet said what led up to Ali’s disappearance, and the investigation is ongoing.

The family is offering a $10,000 reward for information about his whereabouts.

The search for Ali has involved repeated canvassing and community outreach, but so far, no new leads have been made public.

The family and community remain determined to find answers.

What we don't know:

Police have not released any updates on what may have happened to Ali or what evidence, if any, has been found.

It is unclear if there are any suspects or persons of interest in the case.