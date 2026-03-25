Reward increased arrest of Pennsylvania man accused of abandoning son with Cerebral Palsy

The Brief Vernon Hatchett, 40, is accused of abandoning his 21-year-old son with Cerebral Palsy. Tylim Hatchett was left alone over 80% of the time in the 18 days leading up to his death. A $10k reward is being offer for Vernon Hatchett's capture.



Authorities in Montgomery County are increasing the reward for a man accused of abandoning his care-dependent son, leading to his death.

What we know:

Vernon Hatchett, 40, was charged in December 2024 with involuntary manslaughter for the death of his 21-year-old son, Tylim Hatchett.

Tylim, according to investigators, suffered from cerebral palsy and was unable to feed himself or take his medicine independently.

"Tylim died of neglect, weighing just 59 pounds when he died in September 2024," prosecutors wrote in a press release Wednesday.

Investigators found that in the 18 days leading up to his death, Tylim was left alone more than 80% of the time.

What's next:

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office is offering a $10k reward for information that leads to Hatchett's capture.

Hatchett, who investigators say also goes by Khallyl Ward, is described as 5'10", 190 lbs.