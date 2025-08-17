Can my child bring their cell phone to school in Philadelphia this year?

article

The Brief Students in Philadelphia public schools are not able to use their cell phones during the school day. Cell phone policies may differ for each school. Students caught using their device could have them confiscated.



Cell phones in schools have become a highly debated topic across the country as school districts continue to enforce stricter policies, while parents push the need for safety and emergencies.

Here's the latest cell phone update for Philadelphia, and what it means for students in public schools.

Cell phones in Philly schools

What we know:

The School District of Philadelphia says students are not permitted to use personal computing devices while inside district buildings.

The policy, which went into effect in 2023, includes electronic devices, computing devices and wearable devices not purchased or issued by the district.

Students are instead instructed to use their district-issued computing devices while at school.

Is it a cell phone ban?

Dig deeper:

The district says each school may designate areas within the school and times of day when students can use their cell phones or wearable devices during school hours.

Kensington Creative & Performing Arts High School requires students to keep their cell phones inside a YONDR pouch, or not bring them into the school building at all.

What are the exceptions?

What they're saying:

A student may be given approval to carry a telephone paging device/ beeper if they are a member of a volunteer fire company, ambulance or rescue squad; if they have a need due to the medical condition of an immediate family member; or for another reason approved by the principal.

Breaking the policy

What's next:

The district says a student's cell phone or wearable device may be confiscated.