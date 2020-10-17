Candidates, surrogates flood battleground Pennsylvania

article

With barely two weeks left before Election Day, the battleground state of Pennsylvania is being flooded with visits by the presidential candidates and their campaign surrogates.

Recent polls show President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden in a competitive race in Pennsylvania, or Biden ahead by single-digits in a state Trump won by just over 44,000 votes — less than a percentage point — in 2016.

Former President Barack Obama will campaign in Philadelphia on Wednesday, returning to a city that produced historically large margins of victory for him in his 2008 and 2012 campaigns.

Doug Emhoff, the husband of Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, also will campaign in Philadelphia, on Saturday. Biden on Thursday night appeared at ABC’s televised town hall in Philadelphia.

Trump will headline a rally at Erie International Airport on Tuesday, his second visit in 11 days to Erie, a longtime Democratic county that flipped to support Trump in 2016.

His cabinet members are also making visits to the state, including Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia, Housing Secretary Ben Carson and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler in recent days.

Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence is headlining a rally at Reading Regional Airport in Reading on Saturday and another at Capital City Airport in suburban Harrisburg on Monday. The president’s son, Eric, is visiting a trucking company in Dunmore on Saturday, near Scranton.

