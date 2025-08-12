Exclusive: Cannabis billboard posted near Philly school to be removed

A billboard advertising cannabis has sparked controversy in Philadelphia, as it stands in clear view of Mast Charter Community School, which is set to welcome over 1,000 students back in a few weeks.

The sign, promoting a New Jersey dispensary, has raised concerns among parents and community members who believe it sends the wrong message to young students.

What we know:

The billboard, located along New State Road in Tacony just off I-95 North, advertises the purchase of marijuana from Quality Roots, a New Jersey dispensary.

Neighbors have expressed their disapproval, with one stating, "School is starting back up and they're gonna think it’s ok to smoke marijuana when they see it on a billboard."

What they're saying:

District Councilmember Mike Driscoll commented on the billboard's placement.

"It’s surprising. I think there are better locations for that," said Driscoll.

He emphasized the need to control advertising near schools positively.

Councilman Isaiah Thomas, Chair of the Education Committee for the Philadelphia City Council, was also taken aback.

"When we talk about safety, we’re always talking about safety to and from schools but never do we talk about from the perspective of what people are advertising to our young folks," said Thomas.

What's next:

Following inquiries by FOX 29, Keystone Outdoor Advertising's COO confirmed that the billboard will be taken down.

In a statement, the COO acknowledged the oversight and assured that steps are being taken to remove the advertisement promptly.

"Cannabis advertising is a fast-growing category, and while we work hard to flag potential conflicts like proximity to schools, this one was regrettably missed," the statement read.

The COO expressed optimism about the swift removal of the billboard, stating, "I feel optimistic about the next steps after talking to all parties involved that the billboard will be removed in an expedited manner."

The community can expect the billboard to be removed soon, addressing the concerns raised by parents and local officials.