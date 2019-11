A car fire is causing a major traffic headache on the Roosevelt Boulevard in East Falls.

It happened around 4 p.m. Thursday on the southbound lanes between the exits for Ridge Avenue/ Kelly Drive and I-76 east.

SKYFOX flew over the scene Thursday.

SKYFOX showed flames pouring out of the car. Commuters should avoid the area.

So far, no word on any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.