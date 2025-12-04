Delaware County mother seeks justice in son's hit-and-run death

A Delaware County mother is demanding answers after her son was killed in a hit-and-run.

What we know:

Angela Davidson vividly recalls the devastating phone call from the hospital informing her that her son, Mark McDonald Ringgold, had been critically injured.

"I can't even remember what the doctor said on the other end, but I know I dropped the phone. I just screamed. I just screamed," said Davidson.

Mark was walking home from a friend's house in West Philly just before 3:00 a.m. on July 31 after working late at the Kimmel Center. He was only two blocks away when he was struck by a Jeep Cherokee at 58th Street while crossing Delancey.

"The vehicle hit him so hard he was instantly knocked into a coma. My son was brain-dead. They did surgery. They did what they could," said Davidson.

Dig deeper:

Police say the driver never stopped, and the vehicle was found at 67th and Chester Avenue several hours later. However, more than four months have passed, and no arrest has been made. Angela, a retired Philadelphia police officer, is frustrated with the lack of communication.

"I'm not asking for special favors. If it's at a standstill, say listen we're still investigating, but it's at a standstill. Why do families have to feel like you're pulling teeth from a tiger to get answers from them," said Davidson.

Angela's sister, Laronda Muslim, shares the family's grief, stating, "We raise our children like siblings. We didn't raise them like cousins. In essence, it feels like I lost a child too."

Philadelphia police confirm that the investigation is active, but no further details have been provided.

What's next:

Angela Davidson is determined to seek justice for her son.

"My son's life meant something to me and even in his death it meant something to me. I want somebody held accountable," she said. She also discovered that Mark had applied to become a Philadelphia police officer a month before his death, hoping to follow in her footsteps.

The family is now advocating for legislation to strengthen laws and penalties related to hit-and-runs.