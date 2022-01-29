Both children found safe after Philadelphia car theft triggers brief Amber Alert

Two children are safe after they were left inside a running car when it was stolen Friday night in Philadelphia, according to police.

A 1-year-old and 4-year-old were inside a parked car on the 2400 block of North 23rd Street around 7 p.m. while their mother ran into her parent's house, police said.

According to police, an unidentified man noticed the car running and took off with the car and both children.

The 4-year-old was abandoned with his mother's phone a few blocks down the street. Police were able to track the phone to locate the 4-year-old who was then taken to St. Christopher's Hospital.

The Pennsylvania State Police issued an Amber Alert for the missing 1-year-old and provided a description of a neon blue Mitsubishi Mirage with a taillight out and a missing hubcap.

Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace told reporters that an ambulance driver who heard about the Amber Alert spotted the car on the 800 block of Huntingdon Street.

The car was left running with the heater on and the 1-year-old child asleep in the backseat, according to police.

"A happy ending to what could have been a very serious situation," Pace said.

Both children were reunited with their parents and brought to St. Christopher's Hospital for evaluation.

Police are temporarily holding the car for fingerprints, according to Pace. No description of the car thief was provided by police.

