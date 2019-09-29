article

A cat is recovering after being found inside a Cumberland County dumpster with a BB gun pellet lodged in her skull.

A public works employee made the discovery around 10 a.m. Saturday at the Lawrence Township dump.

The cat, now named Grace, is recovering at Freedom Farm Animal Rescue.

Rescue officials responded to the dumpster after being contacted about a cat who was stuck inside. (Freedom Farm Animal Rescue)

Rescue officials said the cat's back feet were bloody, with her claws split and broken, from trying to free herself from the dumpster. Removing the pellet from the cat's head isn't an option, according to the rescue, based on its location.

"It doesn’t put her in more or less danger, and the area doesn’t seem to cause her pain," officials said in a Facebook post. "It very well may be something that happened a while ago and has healed over with the BB pellet lodged in her skull."

Grace's back feet were bloody and her claws were split open from trying to free herself from the dumpster. (Freedom Farm Animal Rescue)

The cat's leg initially seemed broken, as it was seen dangling under her while she ran inside the dumpster trying to escape. X-rays revealed no broken bones, however.

Resue officials tell FOX 29 Grace's leg is no longer dangling, and she is beginning to use it again.

The cat also has a tipped ear, indicating that she was once part of a Trap-Neuter-Return program in which she was spayed, given her rabies shot and returned to the outdoors.

Saturday's incident follows a similar animal cruelty case that occurred in the same Cedarville neighborhood in January.

A multi-colored cat named Audrey was shot with a pistol compound crossbow arrow, or bolt, around Jan. 12. The arrow entered Audrey's abdomen and went into her chest cavity, somehow missing all of her major organs. Prosecutors are still searching for the person responsible for shooting her.

Those interested in donating to Freedom Farm Animal Rescue can do so here.