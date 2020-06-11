CBP officers seize human growth hormone boosting meds from Poland

article

Officials in Philadelphia seized a large amount of human growth hormones from Poland on Tuesday heading to St. Clair County, Michigan, authorities announced.

CBP officers inspected the parcel, which was manifested as chip tuning modules.

In addition to the modules, officers discovered 456 vials of various human growth hormones or testosterone boosters, including Somatropin, Ipamorelin, Melanotan, Tesamorelin, Fragment 176-191, Insulin-Like Growth Factor (IGF) 1-LR3, and Mechano Growth Factor, according to investigators.

“Customs and Border Protection officers examine express delivery parcels and will seize illicit products, such as these testosterone boosters, that violate our nation’s import laws,” said Casey Durst, CBP’s Director of Field Operations in Baltimore. “CBP officers remain vigilant in enforcing our nation’s laws and in intercepting dangerous, unverified and unregulated products that may be potentially harmful to consumers.”

The investigation is ongoing.

