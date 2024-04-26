article

Céline Dion, renowned for her timeless hit "My Heart Will Go On," recently opened up about her lavish wedding to René Angélil. The wedding remains unforgettable for its romance and a rather painful mishap involving her elaborate tiara.

In a candid revelation to Vogue, the 56-year-old singer described how what was meant to be a symbol of beauty and celebration turned into a source of discomfort and challenge during one of the most significant moments of her life.

The problematic tiara adorned with 2,000 Swarovski crystals

During a recent segment in Vogue's "My Life in Looks" series, Dion shared insights into various iconic outfits she has donned throughout her career, including her extravagant wedding dress.

The dress became a secondary character to the story of her tiara, which was intricately designed with 2,000 Swarovski crystals and extended into a veil.

Despite its stunning appearance, the tiara posed significant issues on the wedding day.

Dion recounted how she had to be "sewn" into the tiara, which she had initially rehearsed wearing in a spacious ballroom with wooden floors without any trouble.

However, she did not anticipate the change in experience she would face in the cathedral where her actual wedding ceremony took place. The cathedral's carpeted floors altered the way the tiara sat on her head, presenting unexpected challenges that she had not prepared for.

"I practiced and everything is smooth and everything is fine, but when I had to walk in the cathedral, it's no wooden floor, it's a carpet. I had an immediate facelift," she recalled. "And it's like, ‘Am I going to make it? Am I going to make it to my future husband? But like I said, ‘Oh, I’m Gonna Run to You.’ I did."

The Grammy-winning singer recounted that despite the initial hiccup with the tiara, the evening unfolded seamlessly, with family and friends thoroughly enjoying the ceremony and the afterparty. However, by the end of the night, Dion discovered that she had sustained an injury.

"When we removed the tiara, I had a cut because the pressure was too much," Dion shared. "The next day, I wake up I look at myself in the mirror, I have the size of an egg in the middle of my forehead."

The singer revealed that she was prescribed antibiotics to reduce the swelling, a treatment that lasted three weeks. Despite this ordeal, Dion expressed that she wouldn't change anything about the day, emphasizing that it remains one of the happiest moments of her life.

"This is a moment that will be with me for the rest of my life," she revealed. "The dress couldn’t have been big enough. I could’ve had three times the size on my head. I could’ve had six different dresses that night because he was, and still is, such a wonderful human being. He brought [out] the best in me. He really did."



