Philadelphia blizzard aftermath: Crews work to clear fallen trees, debris

Crews are working around the clock to clear fallen trees and debris across Philadelphia, one day after a blizzard hit the region.

Crews respond to widespread tree damage after blizzard

What we know:

Neighborhoods across the city are dealing with fallen trees that have damaged vehicles and blocked roadways.

The sound of chainsaws can be heard as crews work to clear the area.

"In the morning, I was kind of like half asleep and then I heard a large crash, I look out the window and saw that big branch hit those two cars," said Michael Suh. "I’m glad, hopefully these cars aren’t damaged too much, just hoping the street gets back open again," said Suh.

Jimmy’s Tree and Landscaping Contractors have been working quickly to clear trees across the city.

"Been real busy. We got done with the snow roughly at 1 a.m. last night and got a list this morning with about 22 locations throughout the city to get the trees cleared and removed," said Jim Long, the owner of Jimmy’s Tree and Landscaping Contractors.

The cleanup effort is ongoing as heavy snow has weighed down trees, causing many to fall and block streets.

What’s next for cleanup efforts

Blocked roads and damaged vehicles are affecting daily life for many residents, and cleanup is expected to take several days.

If you have a downed tree, you can report it on the city's website.

Contractors expect to be busy throughout the week as they respond to calls across the city.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how many total trees have fallen or how long it will take to fully reopen all affected streets.