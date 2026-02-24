Thousands in Burlington County still without power after strong winter storm

The Brief Thousands of homes and businesses in Burlington County remain without power. The outages have affected a communications tower, impacting cell phone service for some. Nearly two feet of heavy, slushy snow fell in parts of the county on Monday.



Thousands in Burlington County are still in the dark following Monday's powerful winter storm that dropped over a foot of slushy snow on parts of New Jersey.

What we know:

The Burlington County Office of Emergency Management on Tuesday morning said roughly 4,000 homes and businesses are still without power.

Most of the outages, the county says, are in Atlantic City Electric's service area, including more than 2,000 in Medford and hundreds in Evesham and Washington Township.

Jersey Central Power & Light was servicing about 430 customers as of Tuesday morning, and PSE&G had reported minimal outages in Burlington County.

Featured article

Cell phone service impacted

Officials say there have also been disruptions to cell phone reception in the southeastern part of Burlington County due to a communications tower that lost power.

Atlantic City Electric anticipates power being restored to the cell phone tower on Tuesday afternoon.

What you can do:

Those still without power can visit the regional reception center at the Medford EMS building on Jackson Road from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The center will allow residents without power to recharge devices and receive light refreshments, according to county officials.

You can visit your electric providers' website for the latest outage updates:

Atlantic City Electric | Jersey Central Power | PSE&G

How much snow fell in Burlington County

By the numbers:

Burlington County, one of New Jersey's biggest counties, had some of the largest snowfall totals in state on Monday.

Mount Laurel, Columbus and Pemberton each weighed in with over 20 inches of snow, while other areas received well over a foot.

You can check the full snowfall totals in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware by clicking here.