Over 15,000 NJ customers still without power Tuesday after snowstorm

Thousands of New Jersey residents are still dealing with power and water outages after a major snowstorm knocked out electricity across the state. While most service has been restored, some people may not see power return until Friday.

How residents are coping without power, heat or water

What we know:

Heavy, wet snow and strong winds brought down trees and power lines, leaving more than 330,000 customers without power across New Jersey.

Although 90 percent of customers have had service restored, some outages could last for several more days, according to Atlantic City Electric.

Many residents have turned to wood stoves, generators and help from neighbors to get by. "Our wonderful neighbor let us run an extension cord from her house because she’s not on the same power line as we are. So we are using this extension cord to make coffee once in a while charge our phones but it’s cold in there," said Ann Facchinei of Waterford Township.

Generators are running in neighborhoods where the power is still out, and some people have been without heat or water since early Tuesday.

Joe Scrocca from Tuckahoe said, "We have no power in the house but we’re making coffee in the truck."

Scrocca spent two days without electricity, relying on fast food and losing a fridge full of groceries before his power returned Wednesday afternoon.

Some Medford residents are still without basic utilities, and the local EMS station has opened a charging and warming shelter during the day for those in need.

The Medford EMS headquarters at 20 Jackson Road will reopen as a charging and warming station Wednesday morning for residents still without power.

Power restoration efforts and community support

Power crews are working to restore service, but outages remain scattered throughout South Jersey.

Atlantic City Electric told FOX 29 that many customers are being told not to expect power back until midnight Friday.

Chief Robert Dovi of Medford EMS said, "Some of the residents are on well water so they have no water. Clearly with no power they have no heat, lower temperatures we want go give them a place to go."

Residents are making do with what they have, using grills and whatever food is left in their freezers.

"Just hunker down in the house..and use whatever is in the freezer and cook on the grill tonight," said Facchinei.

What we don't know:

It is not clear exactly when all remaining customers will have their power and water restored, or how long warming shelters will remain open.