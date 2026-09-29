Center City hotels see record summer revenue after major 2026 events

The Brief Center City Philadelphia hotels reported $335.6 million in revenue from May 1 through August 31, up 20.6% compared to the same period the year before. Major events like the PGA Championship, FIFA World Cup matches and MLB All-Star Week drew visitors from all 50 states and 190 countries. New records in hotel revenue and visitor numbers demonstrate the city's growing status as a top destination for global events.



Hotels in Center City Philadelphia experienced a record-breaking stretch this summer thanks in part to massive sports events in the city, according to the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau.

How Philadelphia's events powered a record-setting summer

What we know:

The summer's success was fueled by marquee events including the PGA Championship, six FIFA World Cup matches—one coinciding with July 4 Semiquincentennial celebrations—MLB All-Star Week, UFC 330 and 112 other meetings and conventions secured by the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau. Revenue per available room reached $188, up 22.2% year-over-year and Philadelphia led all top 25 U.S. hotel markets in revenue growth, according to the bureau.

"This summer gave Philadelphia an unprecedented opportunity to showcase our city to the world, and we proved that we could deliver exceptional experiences on a global scale," said Gregg Caren, president and CEO of the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Big picture view:

Hotel revenue is considered one of the most direct indicators of how major events create economic benefits for Philadelphia. The Greater Philadelphia Hotel Association noted the importance of these gains for both hotels and their employees.

"Increased revenue provides meaningful support not only for our properties, but for the thousands of people who work in them every day," said Ed Grose, president and CEO of the association.

Visitors from every state and 190 countries attended the events. The successful season strengthened Philadelphia’s reputation for hosting on a global stage.

What's ahead for Philadelphia's hospitality industry?

What's next:

The Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau expects more major events in the coming years. In 2027, the city will host two NCAA championships, the Army-Navy Game on December 11 at Lincoln Financial Field, and a series of conventions at the Pennsylvania Convention Center covering subjects like architecture, biotechnology and public safety. The Army-Navy Game is projected to draw more than 69,000 visitors.

By the numbers:

$335.6 million hotel revenue in Center City, up 20.6%

$188 revenue per available room, up 22.2%

$257 average daily rate, up 18.9%

The American Institute of Architects Conference is expected to attract 13,000 attendees in May 2027.

The Biotechnology Innovation Organization's conference may draw 16,000 attendees in June.

The International Association of Chiefs of Police Annual Conference projects 20,000 attendees for October.

The AACR Philadelphia Marathon anticipates 35,000 attendees in November.

The bureau's president said, "on the heels of 2026, the PHLCVB team and those across the hospitality and tourism industry in Philadelphia continue to set their sights on what's next for the city; how we can build on the momentum and energy of the year; and how we continue leading the way in bringing more meetings, more business, and more international travelers to Philadelphia."