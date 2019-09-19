Center City's Fashion District opens to public Thursday

The wait is over at the Fashion District opens to the public Thursday in Center City, Philadelphia!

The area, formerly known as The Gallery, spans three blocks and features shopping, dining, and entertainment. There will also be ongoing community events and programs, along with art installations.

The Fashion District is the city’s largest cohesive retail venue. It features a long list of retail and food options you can find on the District's website.

There will also be an AMC movie theater and a spot called ‘Candytopia.’

The District will celebrate their opening with a series of events through Sunday.