Chester County Health Department recommends cutting social distance from 6 to 3 feet between students

The West Chester Area School District sent out a letter Tuesday saying they hope to have all students back for in-person learning no later than March 22. Students who want to stay virtual full-time can do so.

It’s a direct result of a letter sent from the Chester County Health Department recommending to cut social distance from six to three feet between students as long as county COVID-19 transmission rates are below the highest level.

"Reduced spacing amongst students is going to be a huge concern," Chris Lilienthal, ‎Pennsylvania State Education Association ‎assistant director of communications, said.

The letter says the distance between students and staff should stay at six feet. The state education association says that's a start but should be the requirement overall, especially with most teachers unvaccinated.

"What we are really concerned about is overcrowded classrooms and hallways and all the risks that can go with that," Lilienthal added.

Garnet Valley School District Superintendent Dr. Marc Bertrando says they will phase in students coming back four days a week, one day virtual starting March 1 and hope to have all students back by the first week of April.

Students can choose to stay in their e-school full-time.

He says district COVID-19 cases are way down and they are starting to see students decline.

"We're really becoming worried not only about our students academic progress but their social and emotional well-being as well," he said.

