Chester County teen unharmed after armed carjacking and robbery, officials say

article

A Chester County teen was the victim in a robbery and armed carjacking in Devon.

According to officials with the Tredyffrin Township Police Department, officers were called to the Devon Square Shopping Center parking lot Monday, about 5:15 in the evening, on a reported carjacking.

Police found a teenage victim who said two armed males got into his vehicle and proceeded to rob him.

The two suspects then drove off in the victim’s vehicle.

Police say the victim was not physically hurt during the incident.

The vehicle was found empty in Philadelphia later Monday evening.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact the Tredyffrin Township Police Department Detective Division at 610-644-3221.