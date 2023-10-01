Chicago woman skydives at 104 years old

A woman born and raised in Chicago is proving that dreams really do come true.

Dorothy Hoffner set a record Sunday, becoming the oldest person ever to tandem skydive out of an airplane at 104.

The event took place at Skydive Chicago in Ottawa, which is southwest of Chicago.

However, this wasn't Hoffner's first jump. She first jumped out of a plane when she turned 100!

Organizers are working to have Guinness World Records certify Hoffner's jump.

Her next goal is to travel in a hot air balloon.