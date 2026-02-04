Philadelphia to launch same-day work and pay program for snow removal

The Brief Philadelphia officials will launch a same-day work and pay program to speed up snow and ice removal. The initiative will prioritize clearing ADA curb ramps citywide for safer access. The launch event is set for Wednesday, Feb. 4, at Pelbano Recreation Center.



City officials are set to introduce a new same-day work and pay program aimed at accelerating snow and ice removal, with a focus on making ADA curb ramps accessible throughout Philadelphia.

City leaders to announce new snow removal effort

What we know:

Mayor Cherelle L. Parker has directed the launch of this initiative, which will target all ADA curb ramps in every City Council district.

The city says the goal is to ensure safe access to recreation centers, schools and commercial areas across the city.

Carlton Williams, director of Clean & Green Initiatives, along with Susan Slawson, commissioner of Philadelphia Parks and Recreation, Orlando Rendon, executive director of the Office of Community Empowerment & Opportunity, and Atif Bostic, president and CEO of Uplift Solutions, are scheduled to join the mayor at the announcement.

The program is designed to provide same-day work and pay opportunities, helping to quickly address snow and ice buildup at key pedestrian access points.

Why you should care:

Clearing ADA curb ramps is critical for residents with disabilities, families and anyone who relies on accessible routes in winter conditions.

The city says this effort will help keep recreation centers, schools and commercial corridors open and safe for everyone during the snow season.

The event will be held at Pelbano Recreation Center, with a livestream available on FOX 29.com

What’s next for the program?

City officials are expected to share more details about how residents can participate and how the program will operate.

The city has not yet shared how long the program will run or how many residents will be hired for same-day work and pay.

The initiative is part of a broader push to improve winter safety and accessibility in Philadelphia neighborhoods.

What we don't know:

Details on how residents can sign up for the program, the number of positions available and specific pay rates have not yet been released.

It is also unclear how the city will measure the program’s impact or whether it will continue beyond this winter.