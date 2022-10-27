Chick-fil-A testing bone-in chicken wings in Georgia

article

Chick-fil-A has been one of the top places to go for a chicken sandwich or nuggets for the past 76 years. Now, the Atlanta-based restaurant chain appears to have bone to pick with its own menu. The family-owned chain is testing bone-in wings.

For a very limited time, patrons who visit Truett’s Chick-fil-A in Stockbridge, Georgia can pick up an 8-piece bone-in chicken wing order.

The wings come undressed, but tossed in "a signature coating," so patrons decide how flavorful the wings are. Customers can pick from five sauces and seasonings including ranch, buffalo, honey sweet chili, lemon pepper seasonings and Sriracha garlic seasoning on the side.

The high-quality, antibiotic-free wings with no artificial preservatives are from Outfox Wings, which is part of the Little Blue Menu, an innovative concept created by Chick-fil-A located in Nashville.

Chick-fil-A says they are not just winging this, but are testing this as part of their commitment to innovation.

The wings will be offered from Oct. 13 to Feb. 11, or while supplies last.