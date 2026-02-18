Philly man walks 270 miles from Philly to Virginia, livestreaming for peace and youth

The Brief Isaiah Thomas is walking for peace and livestreaming his journey. He left Philadelphia on Sunday and is heading south to Virginia. Thomas is raising funds for youth and sharing his walk on social media.



Isaiah Thomas is walking about 270 miles in seven days, livestreaming his journey to promote peace and raise money for young people.

He started outside the African American Museum in Philadelphia and plans to finish at the Richmond Slave Trail in Virginia for Black History Month.

Walking for peace from Philadelphia to Virginia

What we know:

Thomas began his walk on Sunday, leaving Philadelphia on foot and heading south. He is documenting the entire journey live on Twitch, sharing updates and reflections with viewers as he goes.

His route includes stops in Delaware and Baltimore, Maryland, where he visited Morgan State University, one of the city's historically Black colleges.

Thomas is calling this effort a peace walk, aiming to inspire people watching his livestream from around the world.

He said, "What's going on ya'll. Look. It's day one." He added, "I got my sneakers on, and I got my gloves on. We're on our way." Thomas said the walk is meant to show that "anything you want to do, put your mind to it and trust in God."

Throughout the journey, Thomas is fasting from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., drinking only water, and taking ice baths at night to recover.

He said, "My biggest thing is people being able to change. Even if it's just two, three, four people."

What they're saying:

Thomas explained his motivation for the walk, saying, "When I say peace I mean like peace within and also people finding their purpose in life. And I feel like this is one of the ways to symbolize that by doing this walk and showing people that if I'm able to do this walk, all things are possible."

He added, "We're here to help the next generation, I feel like the world would be a better place."

Donations from viewers of his Twitch stream will fund a trip to Disney for at least five kids who have never left Philadelphia.

Thomas said, "And show them that the world is bigger than their surroundings."

He described the walk as the toughest thing he's ever done, but said, "There's no limits you don’t have to fall victim to what society or the world created you to be always live your truth and use your gifts." He added, "All of this to bring peace and unity to the world."

Thomas is using his journey to encourage others to find peace within themselves and to pursue their dreams, no matter the obstacles.

Raising funds and awareness for youth

Thomas’s walk is not just about personal endurance. He is using the attention from his livestream to raise money for a cause—giving young people in Philadelphia the chance to see the world beyond their neighborhoods. The funds will help send at least five kids to Disney, offering them new experiences and perspectives.

Thomas hopes his journey will inspire viewers to believe in themselves and support the next generation. He is showing the physical and mental challenges he faces each day, hoping to motivate others to make positive changes in their own lives.

Thomas’s walk highlights the power of social media to connect people and bring attention to causes that matter.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how much money Thomas has raised so far or exactly when he will complete his walk in Richmond.

Details about the selection process for the youth trip to Disney have not been provided.