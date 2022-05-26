Child with pellet gun fired at Philadelphia elementary school students, officials say

article

A Philadelphia elementary school said a child fired what they believe was a pellet gun into a crowd of students during afternoon recess.

In a letter to families, Thomas Elementary school said the child is not a student at school.

The students who were hit by the pellets were not seriously injured and received treatment from the school nurse, according to officials.

Video of the incident that circulated on social media shows a child riding a hoverboard on the opposite side of a chain link from the students.

The child is seen carrying what the school believes is a pellet gun.

At one point in the video, the child points the pellet gun at the distraught group of students. One student is heard yelling "what are y'all doing? Get down!"

The video does not show the child fire pellets at the students.

School officials say they are working alongside police to investigate the incident.

The school has made resources available for students that were impacted by the incident.

