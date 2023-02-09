Weather Authority: Chilly Friday night ahead of cooler weekend

Friday was a windy and warm day ahead of a cooler weekend.

Overnight into Saturday, FOX 29’s Scott Williams says there will be clear skies and temperatures will drop into the low to mid 30s, so a chilly night on tap, after so much warmth.

Saturday, the region will see chillier conditions, with highs in the mid to upper 40s, under mostly sunny skies.

For fans attending the Super Bowl, temperatures will be the 70s with little to no chance of rain in the Phoenix area all weekend.

Temps Sunday should hit the mid-40s, under cloudy skies. The best chance for rain is Sunday night, and areas south and east of the city. Philadelphia may see some showers, but not until 11 p.m. or so.

Looking ahead, temperatures rise back into the 50s in the early part of the week, while 60s may be on the horizon at the end of the week.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 35

SATURDAY: Chilly, breezy. High: 48, Low: 33

SUNDAY: Super Bowl. High: 47, Low: 39

MONDAY: Mild again. High: 56, Low: 37

TUESDAY: Valentine's Day. High: 54, Low: 40

WEDNESDAY: Like April. High: 60, Low: 48

THURSDAY: Shower chance. High: 67, Low: 58