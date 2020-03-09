CHOP cardiologist in King of Prussia tests positive for COVID-19, prompting Lower Merion school closure

article

A cardiologist working for the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, Lower Merion school officials announced Monday.

According to the Lower Merion School District (LMSD), two students and a staff member may have been exposed to COVID-19 during visits to the CHOP facility in King of Prussia. Those students and staff member will be under quarantine for 14 days.

As a precaution, all LMSD schools will be closed on Tuesday, March 10 for additional sanitizing. Special attention will be given to public spaces and high-touch surfaces, such as keyboards, railings, door handles, etc.

The CDC said the three individuals pose no risk of transmission since they are not showing any symptoms, according to the LMSD.

"However, out of an abundance of caution," Superintendent Robert Copeland wrote in a statement, "All LMSD schools will be closed on Tuesday, March 10, for additional sanitizing.

Pennsylvania has 10 presumptive positive cases of coronavirus: seven in Montgomery Count, one in Delaware County, one in Wayne County and one case in Monroe County.

One of the newest COVID-19 patients, an adult, is in critical condition at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. Officials said the patient tested presumptive positive after "known international exposure."

On Friday morning, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed a disaster declaration to grant state agencies more freedom to use resources to respond to the virus, the administration said. Officials in Delaware and Montgomery counties signed similar disaster declarations.

The map below illustrates where confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus exist across the world. See mobile version here.

