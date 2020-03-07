How COVID-19 has impacted Delaware Valley so far

As coronavirus begins to impact the Delaware Valley, state health officials remain confident that residents are at low risk to contract the virus if they practice proper hand washing and follow the CDC guidelines. Still, given the widespread nature of COVID-19 local health officials said they were not surprised to see the illness begin to creep into the region and expect more cases to come in the days ahead.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf urged people to remain calm, and said his Department of Health is staffed with highly trained medical and public health personnel who, along with the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, are coordinating with every level of government.

New Jersey Department of Health is stressing the importance of practicing regular hand washing, covering coughs and sneezes, avoid touching your face and social distancing -- especially if you feel sick. Otherwise, state health officials say residents should go about daily life as they normally would.

Here is where the Delaware Valley stands regarding active investigations or confirmed cases of COVID-19:

PENNSYLVANIA

On Friday, state health officials revealed the state's first two positive cases of coronavirus. During a morning news conference, Gov. Tom Wolf announced the two patients are from Delaware County and Wayne County, and are quarantined at their homes. Gov. Wolf then signed a disaster declaration to grant state agencies more freedom to use resources to respond to the virus, the administration said.

Delaware County officials on Friday afternoon said the female patient had recently been exposed to an infected person from another state. Pennsylvania's health department is reportedly working to identify individuals who may have come in contact with the infected patient. Officials do not believe the virus is community spread.

Meanwhile, five schools in the Central Bucks County School District were forced to close after several students and staff are believed to have come in contact with an positively infected patient during a gathering. Butler Elementary School, Titus Middle School, Tohickon Middle School, Tamanend Middle School, Central Bucks South High School were all closed on Friday. According to officials, the impacted schools will go through a deep clean. The small number of students and staff have since tested negative for the coronavirus. However, it remains unclear when the schools will reopen.

NEW JERSEY

New Jersey received third and fourth presumptive cases of coronavirus on Friday, after a Camden County man and a Bergen County were presumed positive for the virus. Officials say the Camden County man is in his 60s and currently receiving treatment at Jefferson Hospital in Cherry Hill. The other patient, an Englewood resident, is said to be in his 50s and has been hospitalized at Englewood Hospital since Mar. 5.

To date, New Jersey has two confirmed cases of COVID-19 by the CDC. The first was a middle aged man from the Fort Lee area who reportedly works in New York City. He is being treated at Hackensack University Medical Center. The second patient, a woman from Bergen County, is in isolation at home with mild symptoms.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday introduced the state's COVID-19 response team and issued new guidelines on precautions and preventative measures the state plans to take.

DELAWARE

So far there are no known cases of COVID-19 in the state. Health officials have tested and cleared 10 people from several counties. The latest negative test result was from a Sussex County resident who was cleared of the virus on Thursday. While the state does not have any pending cases, officials are monitoring 23 people returning to the area from countries with a Level 3 travel alert.

Associated Press contributed to this report

