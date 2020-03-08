List of Montgomery County school closures amid coronavirus concerns

article

Pennsylvania now has 10 presumptive positive cases of coronavirus: seven in Montgomery County, one in Delaware County, one in Wayne County and one in Monroe County.

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS

Below is a list of school closures in Montgomery County amid coronavirus concerns:

Cheltenham School District:

The Cheltenham School District announced that schools will be closed Tuesday, March 10 through Friday, March 13, after officials learned that a district parent was a caregiver to a patient with a presumptive case of COVID-19. The parent self-quarantined herself and her child.

Lower Merion School District:

Advertisement

The Lower Merion School District (LMSD) says two students and a staff member may have been exposed to COVID-19 during visits to the CHOP facility in King of Prussia. As a precaution, all LMSD schools will be closed on Tuesday, March 10 for sanitizing. Special attention will be given to public spaces and high-touch surfaces, such as keyboards, railings, door handles, etc.

Germantown Academy:

Germantown Academy will also be closed through the end of its scheduled spring break due to coronavirus concerns.

In an email to families, school officials announced the school would be closed through March 30. The email came after a family member of a student-tested presumptive positive for COVID-19.

According to school officials, the family member was experiencing mild symptoms and the student had no symptoms.

In an abundance of caution, the student is self-quarantined. While the family member had not been on campus, the student was on campus through March 6.

Email sent to parents of students at Germantown Academy regarding school closure over coronavirus concerns.

“At this point, it is up to the individual school districts as to whether or not they want to close any schools,” said Dr. Valerie Arkoosh, chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners.

The officials decided it best to close school and conduct virtual classrooms through Tuesday, March 17, allowing deep cleaning of the campus to take place while students are not in the vicinity.

“Oh I think it’s a good move,” said Ernie Brownstein, who has two grandchildren who attend Germantown Academy. “Better to be safe than sorry.”

RELATED COVERAGE:

2 new presumptive positive coronavirus cases in Montgomery County bring Pa. total to 6

How COVID-19 has impacted Delaware Valley so far

Dr. Mike: What you really need to know about coronavirus

Stocks, oil prices plunge as coronavirus closes sites around world

Virtual classes are set to begin Thursday, March 12, and run through Tuesday, March 17.

Closing Germantown Academy has a domino effect. That means sports and all school events are also canceled this week, including the SAT college admissions test that was scheduled for March 14.

Germantown Academy

While concern over coronavirus grows, school officials say thanks to a dry winter, they’ve had no snow days, leaving the calendar flexible for cleaning days. The three-day mini-break allows teachers to adjust their lesson plans to an online format.

"I really dont think it’s that big a deal,” said Alana Tinsley, who is a student at Chestnut College. “Just be sanitary and careful what you touch”

Parents and students are encouraged to contact staff and school officials with any questions.

Montgomery County officials say at least five people have tested presumptive positive for COVID-19.

For more information on coronavirus and what the Pennsylvania Department of Health is doing to combat the outbreak, see here. Montgomery County also has information regarding their response to the disease here.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP