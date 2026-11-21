The Brief Christmas Village returned to LOVE Park in Philadelphia with a preview event before the full opening on Thanksgiving Day. Visitors experienced food favorites, over 100 local vendors and the return of the 30-foot German Christmas pyramid. The market will be open daily, except Christmas Day, until Dec. 27.



Hundreds gathered at LOVE Park for the preview weekend of Christmas Village, kicking off the holiday season with festive lights, unique gifts and crowd favorites. The full event will open to the public on Thanksgiving Day and run daily, except Christmas Day, through Dece. 27.

Christmas Village preview weekend draws crowds and vendors to LOVE Park

What we know:

The preview was packed with families, friends and couples getting an early start on holiday celebrations. The twinkling lights and return of the 30-foot German Christmas pyramid set the scene in Center City. More than 100 vendors, including many from Pennsylvania, were featured.

David Adams of S.A.W Family Creations said, "We’ve been doing it for over 15 years. My wife is a scroll saw artist. She all cuts them by hand and painting."

Tiffany Batty said, "The things are unique because they’re all local and it always feels good to support small business."

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New and returning features this season

Alongside handmade holiday ornaments and other gifts, food vendors brought back favorites like the German bratwurst and introduced new menu items such as a mac and cheese dish. The annual boot mug returned in Paris blue, joined for the first time by a heart-shaped mug.

Annika Drewes, PR and social media manager for Christmas Village, said, "I was so excited to kind of combine the best of both worlds—the American and the German style—and so I was lucky enough to get to come here and really spread that holiday cheer and bring the German culture to Philadelphia."

What visitors are saying about the experience

What they're saying:

MaryAnn Thackrah said, "We love Christmas Village. I’m such a fan." Jeanie Hall shared, "I always find something to buy." One first-time attendee described the event as "really fun."

Paul Brooks and Jeanie Hall tried the new mac and cheese dish, with Hall saying, "Oh that’s delicious. Mmm I love it."

Timeline:

The full Christmas Village opens Thanksgiving Day and will run every day except Christmas, closing on December 27.